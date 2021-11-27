Letter: Freedom to contaminate

Sarcasm...

Idaho, allow your so-called freedom to contaminate to extend from Covid-carrying people to mussel-fouled boats.

Interference with mussel movement/freedom expressway is just government over-reach, after all.

Regulations are for losers, right?! Let's deregulate! End government over-reach.

Corporations are always saying, "The regulations are too onerous."

"Too many pages to read. Poor us."

OSHA workplace protections and regulations are for losers.

Nobody's gonna tell me I have to get paid more when I work over 8 hours a day and many businesses agree with me. So there!

Politicians will too, if you promise them your vote or a hefty contribution.

Heck. If mussels voted ...

Requiring that healthcare workers entrusted with keeping us from becoming sick or infected, and schoolteachers entrusted with our kids' well-being for several hours a day, requiring them to be vaccinated.... Is that really so important ?

An airborne virus. Out of sight - out of mind. Eh, ranchers?!

Get on board the boat! Not sure how far out we'll be going 'cause the motor keeps sputtering and choking on those darn mussels.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0