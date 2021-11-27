 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Freedom to contaminate

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Sarcasm...

Idaho, allow your so-called freedom to contaminate to extend from Covid-carrying people to mussel-fouled boats.

Interference with mussel movement/freedom expressway is just government over-reach, after all.

Regulations are for losers, right?! Let's deregulate! End government over-reach.

Corporations are always saying, "The regulations are too onerous."

"Too many pages to read. Poor us."

OSHA workplace protections and regulations are for losers.

Nobody's gonna tell me I have to get paid more when I work over 8 hours a day and many businesses agree with me. So there!

Politicians will too, if you promise them your vote or a hefty contribution.

Heck. If mussels voted ...

Requiring that healthcare workers entrusted with keeping us from becoming sick or infected, and schoolteachers entrusted with our kids' well-being for several hours a day, requiring them to be vaccinated.... Is that really so important ?

An airborne virus. Out of sight - out of mind. Eh, ranchers?!

People are also reading…

Get on board the boat! Not sure how far out we'll be going 'cause the motor keeps sputtering and choking on those darn mussels.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Don't restrict constitutional rights

Letter: Don't restrict constitutional rights

Letter: In a recent column, Scott McIntosh explained why he thinks that people who commit non-violent felonies like shoplifting a $300 cellphone should forever lose their constitutional rights.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News