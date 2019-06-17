Freedom of speech
can be cruel
Unless tempered
by the Golden Rule.
Freedom of speech
can be kind
If brought forth
from an enlightened mind.
Freedom of speech
gives no license to lies
That destroy and divide
Humanity’s ties.
Freedom of speech
gives no blanket excuse
To mistreat others
With outright abuse.
Freedom of speech
Is more than a trend.
Protect it highly.
Make it your friend.
Jan Rogers Wimberley
Buhl
