Freedom of speech

can be cruel

Unless tempered

by the Golden Rule.

Freedom of speech

can be kind

If brought forth

from an enlightened mind.

Freedom of speech

gives no license to lies

That destroy and divide

Humanity’s ties.

Freedom of speech

gives no blanket excuse

To mistreat others

With outright abuse.

Freedom of speech

Is more than a trend.

Protect it highly.

Make it your friend.

Jan Rogers Wimberley

Buhl

