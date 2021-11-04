Letter: Freedom is not Free

Vaccine mandates are an offense against individual liberty and a far greater threat to America than Coronavirus.

There was a time when Americans, despite their many and significantly different viewpoints, could agree that they were the beneficiaries and defenders of an unusual and glorious liberty. And not just some cerebral, virtual liberty but, rather, the real blood-red kind originating in the relationship between men and God defined as inalienable.

Sadly, a significant portion of Americans seem to have tired of that form of freedom and are now satisfied with simply being left alone by the government. The thinking seems to be that as long as their comfort and ability to make a living are not interfered with, all is well. How government mandates affect their neighbors is unimportant. Many seem to have chosen, as their first priority, safety and the short-term contentment of compliance, turning a blind eye to future costs. And worse, some have voiced full-throated advocacy for coercing their fellow Americans into a state of vassalage.

The fact that there is not a nation-wide uprising against vaccine mandates and their egregiously punitive effects does not speak well for national bravery. One has to wonder; if Americans so easily capitulate to the dictates of a petulant ideologue whose ability and mental competence are highly questionable, how would they respond to the chilling echo of jack-booted, flag-waving thugs marching down America’s streets.

To quote Ronald Reagan, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” It seems that America may be at the brink of being unable or unwilling to pass on the mantle of liberty to its children.

Richard Guess

Hagerman

