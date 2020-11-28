Letter: Freedom and consequences

Dear Editor, I just read about the crowd gathered outside the Twin Falls city council meeting that was supposed to consider the mask mandate. "Freedom" was the battle cry which successfully suspended any further discussion of the issue.

I understand the argument of freedom and personal responsibility. However, in my county in Idaho, we are seeing our hospitals fill up with residents from counties who espouse these mantras.

If you would like it to be your body and your choice, I'm willing to support you. However, I do respectfully ask that you remember the other side of "personal responsibility" which is this: personal consequences. Do not ask others to bear the consequences of your actions. Since your hospital system is already overwhelmed, please also hold a rally at the city council meeting to ensure that a policy is implemented to not transport your sick to counties with a mask mandate.