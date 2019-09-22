Socialism versus the free market economy: It was in 1961 that I took a class entitled "Communism and Socialism." We read the writings of Marx and Hegels and learned that socialism was the control of society by the state to ensure that eventually there would be a classless society producing a Utopian state for all. With Lenin and Stalin ruling over the Soviet Union that existed from 1918 until 1989 — which is now modern-day Russia — at least 30 million fellow Russians were purged or killed by Stalin, private farms and properties were confiscated and all was ruled by the Communist party. Religion was stifled.
Under Hitler, who ruled with the National Socialist — the Nazi Party — from 1930 until the end of WWII, at least six million Jews were killed and millions of Europeans and Americans were killed by those associated with Hitler. Recently Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea and other socialist countries have failed economies and poverty established for their citizens. Socialism does not work.
Several years ago, I took economics classes with Dr. Hurley at the College of Southern Idaho. We read the "Wealth of Nations," written in the 1790s by Adam Smith. It explained that the free market system promotes the notion that wealth is crested by leadership in business and individual initiative. Hard work would produce what was needed by consumers with the result that many workers would produce goods much-needed by consumers resulting in prosperity for all. Government was needed for some regulation, but private enterprise would be the driver of the economy. Nations such as the United States, South Korea, Japan, Israel, England, Canada, Australia and certain European and Asian countries who adopted this model became economic power houses. Today the USA is the most powerful economic country in the world due to free market enterprise.
David Davis
Kimberly
