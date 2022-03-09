 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Free advice

Here is some free advice to the corrupt, hypocritical, cesspool otherwise known as the Republican led Idaho Legislature.

1. Repeal the grocery tax.

2. Index the homeowners exemption on property tax to inflation, like it was before.

3. Repeal the faith healing law that lets children die of easily cured diseases and lets parents get away with murder.

4. Tell the IFF to get lost and stand up to the right wing nut cases who buy into all Trumps lies, and do what's right.

5. Adjourn and go home, that would be the real "Idaho way!"

Gary Welch

Buhl

