Letter: For undecided voters to consider
Letter: For undecided voters to consider

If you are undecided who you want for president, you might consider some of the following:

We have two methods for pandemic control. Using face masks and social distancing when first we are aware of the virus, as recommended by medical professionals, or the "herd immunity" as presented by President Trump. The herd immunity means no face masks or social distancing. Simply put, we are all exposed, some will die, and the survivors will have immunity. The ones who will die are vulnerable old people like myself, and my daughter who has cancer with a compromised immune system. What category do you find yourself in? What category do your loved ones fall in? Are you ready to die for the sake of the community?

The Times-News recently had an article about small businesses reaping the benefits from the president's deregulations. Among those deregulations was one that was put in place after BP's offshore oil well blew up, killing 11 men and fouling the gulf and Louisiana's shores. What reasoning made that OK? Worker's lives don't matter? To heck with the environment? The president has investments to be protected, to that makes it OK?

President Trump will get rid of "Obamacare." I had a federal job before i retired and was able to keep my great medical insurance, with the federal government paying the biggest share of the premium, so "Obamacare" is not vital to me, but I know so many people to whom it does. If you don't care, vote for Trump.

Doris Brown

Twin Falls

