Letter: Focusing on allegations propagated by Ms. Hake

As voters who live in legislative District 27, we are extremely put off by the libelous mudslinging generated by local legislative candidate Jeanie Hakes and her campaign backer, The Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF).

While there are several false allegations propagated by Ms. Hakes, we would like to focus on just a few of them, for the record:

• Allegation: Kelly Anthon killed the grocery tax repeal.

Truth: Senator Anthon did not kill the grocery tax repeal, and in fact voted to increase the grocery tax relief.

Truth: In Senator Anthon’s tenure, he has passed bills that allow to date, over one billion dollars in tax relief to Idaho citizens.

• Allegation: Kelly Anthon supports Critical Race Theory

Truth: Senator Anthon does not support Critical Race Theory (CRT). Senator Anthon voted to defund State Universities that had curriculum supporting CRT. Only after several legal audits into State Universities curriculum proving that they did not teach CRT, did Senator Anthon agree to vote for State University funding.

Truth: Senator Anthon has voted repeatedly to outlaw CRT in Idaho.

• Allegation: Kelly Anthon killed bills banning pornography.

Truth: The bill regarding pornography in libraries died before ever making it to the legislative floor.

Truth: Senator Anthon is against pornography.

• Allegation: Kelly Anthon has failed to sign the Republican Platform

Truth: Senator Anthon has a verified signature on the Idaho Republican Platform.

It seems, the only IFF comments not made about Kelly Anthon are those regarding the truth. We however, know Senator Anthon to be courageous, honest and determined in standing up for the rights and well-being of Idaho citizens.

In summary, it is extremely disheartening to see any candidate who claims to be “for the people” stoop to a vicious untruthful propaganda campaign.

Mike Brown

Rupert

