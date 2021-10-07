Letter: Flipping Little

So sad to see Governor Little sell his soul to gain Trump’s approval. I thought he was reasonable in navigating the complexity of the Covid pandemic, but he has decided that politics are more important than people, and he joins most Republicans in throwing people in front of the grim reaper to gain votes and accolades from the far-right contingency.

Many lives will be lost because of the move to discredit vaccination and masking. The most recent data shows our hospitals overwhelmed with Covid patients. Idaho’s hospitals ICUs have mostly Covid patients (about 75%), and the unvaccinated represent over 95% of those in ICUs.

For those who claim denying the vaccine represents fighting for freedom, I would say what is represented is the freedom to die. There should be no freedom to cause harm to your neighbor, realizing the harm goes to the point of breaking our hospitals, causing death and denying proper health care for others. Also, freedoms are denied to everyone when the pandemic is not controlled and sickness abounds.