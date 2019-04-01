Try 3 months for $3
Dirty politics: Where does it start, where does it end? The evidence shows the Obama branch of the Democrat Party for the past several years, has had an exclusive hold on corruption and graft and compromising the Department of Justice and the FBI beyond repair. Recent developments in high legal circles at the federal level indicate some of the crooked Democrats might have to face the music. Let’s hope.

Now let’s look at the state level. Here again the politicians refuse to recognize what the voters have mandated. Only here it’s not Democrats, it’s crooked bought-and-paid-for Republicans. When 60 percent of the voters in the state vote for something, honorable office holders would recognize that and act accordingly. The unnecessary haggling over Medicaid expansion is a disgrace to the principles of democracy.

Reclaimidaho.org did a great job getting the initiative on the ballot and passed by the voters. Like the Clarion Society, I firmly believe we must do whatever is necessary to elect people who believe in “by the people, for the people.”

Richard F. Byrd

Rogerson

