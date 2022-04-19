Letter: FFA needs more recognition in Twin Falls

FFA needs more recognition in TF

Twin Falls, as has happened over the past years, has hosted or been the city of choice for this event. This event brings to Twin Falls over 1,500 “Blue Jackets” plus advisors, chaperones, parents and out of state people.

This event puts at least 1 million dollars into the economy of the Magic Valley. This year events started on Monday April 4 and continued into Saturday. State officers and others were in town on Monday.

Other areas and cities are very interested in opening there cities for such an economic stimulus in support of their businesses and am sure they would receive a greater welcome than what was given this year..

Yes, Twin Falls has done better in the past but it might be time to start the wheels in motion for next year.

A little ink and paper, some radio and reader boards with “WELCOME FFA,” would go a long way in showing the convention leadership that Twin Falls was glad to see the FFA in town and the valley. KMVT was the only media agency which gave any publicity. Possibly I missed some if there was any. Things like this would make the event board more inclined to consider Twin Falls for another year.

Possibly the blame does not fall upon the shoulders of any person or group, but for an event of this size and for it continuing for five days, one would think some recognition could be given. After all, it is news and I am sure if one were to check with the motels and other businesses, they too would hate to see this event moved to another location.

Just a little food for thought.

Jim Olson

Twin Falls

