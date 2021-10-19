Letter: Fed up

I am personally fed-up with the Democrats and the Republicans, of which I am a supporter. Every year it is a debacle to pass a budget. They have all year to get this done, but do nothing.

Why should we citizens let partisan politicians have the authority to decide our futures and the fate of the country?

This $3.5 trillion spending should be decided by the voters, not infighting Democrats and Republicans. Also, there is no provision in the constitution that allows for open borders, abortion and bankruptcy.

Voters need to recall President Biden, VP Kamala Harris and our do-nothing Congress and Senate. A nationwide recall election could be accomplished within six months and use paper ballots, not machines.

The radical socialist Democrats and the RINO Republicans are ruining our country and they need to be stopped. America was founded on Biblical principals and we should get back to love of God, love of family and love of country, not communism, which makes us look like Sodom and Gomorrah.

A day of reckoning is coming, and which side are we to be on?

David Vickery

Twin Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1