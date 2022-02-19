Letter: Fear for observing the January 6th Capitol riot

I felt fear observing the Jan. 6 Riot. I felt amusement watching the GOP hunt for bamboo fragments in ballots. But it wasn’t until Trump loyalists started questioning voters at their own homes that I felt real anger. That is just creepy! The Big Lie has gone on long enough. This is why I’m sharing three common sense reasons why there was no large scale election fraud in 2020.

The Democratic Party would not have the necessary capability to pull this off. The Democrats are very competent, but they’re not Ocean's Eleven.

The Dems lost ground on both national and state levels. Even if the Democratic Party were capable or powerful enough to somehow manipulate votes in their favor, then why not give themselves a supermajority in both Houses of Congress and make every swing state blue?

Even the most incompetent investigators would have found some shred of voter fraud by now. And don't tell me that all the courts blocked evidence from coming to trial. There are plenty of Trump-loving judges who would have accepted even weak evidence from the GOP.

I empathize with the loss that Trump supporters feel. I also used to get upset when I lost or didn’t get what I wanted. Then I turned ten.

Matthew Blackburn

Meridian

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0