Favorite letters of 2018
Been a busy holiday, and I am sorry I missed the contest for the best letter of the year to the editor, but I sure would have voted for the reminder from Mr. Denham about the Nigerian scams that are still lurking about. We were in Nigeria in 1995, and even the Nigerians were getting scammed.
And my all time favorite would be Mr. Auth, who really called it straight when he kiboshed the losing party who were adamant that they get their way when the majority had already had their vote sealed and delivered. It was a great letter telling them that their actions were completely unjustified. I wrote to comply and to join his newly formed WKDWWWWVFC — We Knew Dang Well What We Were Voting For Commission — but I failed to hit the “I’m not a robot” button, and so my letter was not accepted.
Also included in my top three would be our stalwart Mr. Adrian Arp, and we all should be be so grateful for his insight and keeping us all grounded and ready for what the future brings. And let’s all hope for many more great letters in our new year.
Sue Child
Rupert
