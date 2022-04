Hold fathers accountable too

Now that the State of Idaho has seen fit to intrude and interfere in a woman’s private, life altering decisions, it is incumbent on the State to write a law that holds the fathers of any child, born in Idaho, to be financially responsible for the wellbeing of said child from birth till age 18. This would include children born into a family, or to an unwed mother. This act alone may decrease the number of abortions in the state.