Monday night, Congress revealed the long-anticipated compromise on the far-reaching Farm Bill. Thanks to the calls, emails and letters from millions across the country — including many here in Idaho — the months-long gridlock over this critical piece of legislation that not only addresses support for our farmers, but also helps our neighbors in need is almost over.
The bill compromise protects the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps) and The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), which are absolutely essential programs that help Idahoans who struggle with hunger and food insecurity, including more than 12,000 families that the Community Food Basket/Idaho Falls serves every year. Twenty thousand of the 48,000 Idahoans we will have helped this year are children, 3,500 are senior citizens and 400 of those families are headed by veterans of our armed services.
SNAP is the single largest program aimed at alleviating hunger and puts food into the hands of more than 40 million Americans. It is extremely efficient — expanding when there is an economic crisis affecting more families and shrinking when the economy is serving them better. As Idaho’s economy improves and fewer families have had to use the program to help pay for groceries, participation has dropped by nearly 40 percent.
TEFAP plays an important role as well by providing food banks with healthy food grown in the United States and purchased by the government from farms and food manufacturers.
So it is good news to hear that a compromise version of the Farm Bill which protects food assistance is coming up for a vote. But our work is not yet done. Senators Crapo and Risch showed their support for Idaho families and farmers by voting for the Farm Bill; now it is up to Idaho's Congressmen.
Dave Manson
Idaho Falls
