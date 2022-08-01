Letter: Fair is rare. Listening is love

When someone (or group) makes a mistake, it isn't always obvious at the beginning, but if we have been harmed, we appreciate an apology. Apologies can include actions to compensate, reverse, or do the best possible for the future when compensation to match or replace the damage is impossible.

My young sister-in-law was killed in a head-on car accident, along with an 80-year-old friend. Her husband could never get his wife back and suffered emotional effects. A court ruled the driver guilty of charges. The upheaval of family...young children, aunts, uncles, parents...a life ended too soon...could not be restored.

The Supreme Court revisited weaknesses of arguments and errors of the lawyers representing Roe, issuing over 100 pages of clear Court reasoning. It boils down to three unemotional criteria upon which all decisions by the high Court are analyzed in determining Constitutionality. 1) Is it stated in the Constitution? 2) Historical records through the centuries, 3) Precedence in the U.S. historical court and state's laws since 1776.

Row lacked all three. I read 75 pages of the findings before reacting and writing this letter. The Supreme Court cannot make law. Please appreciate their honesty and apology. They can only determine if a law is Constitutional. Now, it goes to the legislative branch--the law-making bodies of our government--not the Judicial.

One previously struck-down law stated parents and a handicapped child could be held down against their wills and castrated "as a service to our country". Other publications report Roe's attorneys lied to her (abuse) to manipulate her into Court which they hoped would liberalize abortion. Other prominent pro-abortion advocates later said they exaggerated numbers of self-abortions by multiple thousands of digits to gain sympathy of the public.

Anger is no stranger to danger.

Jan Rogers Wimberley

Buhl