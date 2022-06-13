Letter: Failure to promote the best and brightest to join our STEM workforce threatens our global competitive advantage

Failure to promote the best and brightest to join our STEM workforce threatens our global competitive advantage. Thankfully, lawmakers can take steps to ensure America remains the global leader in innovation and next-gen technology developments needed to support national security and the economy in the 21st century.

The House-passed America COMPETES Act and Senate-passed United States Innovation and Competition Act would promote these goals and differences between these bills are being debated by Senators Crapo, Risch, and their colleagues as we speak. However, only the COMPETES Act has provisions that would retain international talent in STEM. Without these reforms, our nation will not be able to keep up with global competitors like China and instead send U.S.-educated talent to man the cybersecurity efforts of adversaries like Russia.