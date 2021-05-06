 Skip to main content
Letter: Facebook makes everything worse
Letter: Facebook makes everything worse

I just read a story that says Mark Zuckerberg believes that his creation Facebook has made the world a better place.

A prime example of power causing deception, if ever there was.

There was once a time when it was considered bad form to discuss politics in public. It was disrespectful to anyone who might disagree.

Today, absolutely everybody has to know "where you stand" on absolutely everything at all times. Everyone simply must know your what you "values." are

Sports leagues which were once a pleasant diversion from politics have now become like that car you pull up behind at the stop light with 57 different bumper stickers on it promoting every cause imaginable. Because they entire world must know "where they stand" and what their "values" are.

Corporations used to understand that taking political positions was like telling half your customer base to go pound sand. Now they've been sucked into the virtue signalling vortex, too.

Americans were once incredibly gracious and forgiving, because we all know humans are imperfect and make mistakes. Now we have "cancel culture," where keyboard warriors spend their free time scouring the internet for every single comment you made since you were 8 years old, and for anything deemed impure, you must be "held accountable." Which usually means losing your job, your livelihood and your reputation.

Is this your idea of a "better place," Mr. Zuckerberg?

No, in fact, your machine has made the world much, much worse.

Stanley Ridgway

Twin Falls

