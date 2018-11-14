If the recent dire predictions of global warming are valid, the earth will experience a significant rise in ocean levels which will result in an immigration problem that will become insolvable as vast numbers of people seek higher ground.
If these warming factors cause the oceans to become vast deserts due to the loss of kelp beds and coral reefs thus destroying this vast nursery for marine life, we will have lost this source of seafood.
If the warming of the earth makes increasing areas uninhabitable, and decreases the total area where agriculture is possible, the earth will run out of food.
Then it will make no difference how rich we are, how educated we are, how powerful we believe we are, or what political philosophy we have. We have doomed our children to lives of desperation followed by extinction.
Miles H. Humphrey, M.D.
Twin Falls
