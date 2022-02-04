Letter: Excited to support Dixon

I am super excited to be writing this letter in support of Chenele Dixon in her bid for the Idaho Legislature. I have known Chenele for over 12 years. She is an excellent candidate. Chenele is one of the hardest working Republicans that I know. I have seen her organize events and work tirelessly to make sure they turn out very well. If you are helping her on a committee, be prepared to be gently reminded of what you said you would do, until it is done.
Chenele is extremely well organized, and she puts these organization skills into everything she does.
The traits listed above are some of the reasons I think Chenele will make a great a Legislator. I think the people in Legislative District 24 will be luck to have Chenele Dixon as their Representative.
Gretchen Clelland
Filer