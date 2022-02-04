Letter: Excited to support Dixon

I am super excited to be writing this letter in support of Chenele Dixon in her bid for the Idaho Legislature. I have known Chenele for over 12 years. She is an excellent candidate. Chenele is one of the hardest working Republicans that I know. I have seen her organize events and work tirelessly to make sure they turn out very well. If you are helping her on a committee, be prepared to be gently reminded of what you said you would do, until it is done.