My friend Ben and I just visited the Potato Museum in Blackfoot, and I need to tell more people about it.

I had been there before, coming from Montana, and there are many signs. However, coming from our homes in Buhl and Twin Falls, there are no signs until you are finally there.

I do believe that everyone who lives Idaho should visit that museum because that's what we are — potatoes. Take a drive.

Charlene Loos

Buhl

