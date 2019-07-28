{{featured_button_text}}
The letter sent by twenty-eight legislators to BSU President Tromp states, “This drive to create a diversified and inclusive culture becomes divisive and exclusionary because it separates and segregates students.”

George Orwell has been out done.

I say this because there are abundant examples where recognizing diversity leads to inclusion, not division. The practice of medicine has been vastly improved by recognizing that patients are different and as such are more likely to be included among those with a good quality of life when treatment is tailored according to their needs.

The sport of golf is inclusive. A diverse group of players can participate and enjoy the game. Why? It’s because there are separate tees for different levels of players.

When we recognize differences and act accordingly, everyone benefits. Whether it is health, golf or education, a diversified culture leads to inclusion and not to division.

Ironically, the legislators signing this letter are the very same railing against Common Core for its one size fits all approach for students. Interesting.

Mary Ollie

Bonners Ferry

