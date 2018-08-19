Subscribe for 33¢ / day
A few days ago, I received a letter from the office of Dr. Sara Johnson. Yes … it brought me to tears. This wonderful woman has been my primary doctor for almost 40 years. She always took me back as a patient when our family was transferred to and from the Twin Falls area.

Twice, when I was having health problems that seemed difficult to diagnose, and even after sending me to specialists, she would call and have me come in to see her, and she would have figured the problem out. To say the least, I think she saved my life for being very conscientious in her calling as my doctor.

Lastly, I need to say that when my husband passed away four years ago, I was astounded that she sent flowers to me as well as a lovely hand-written card. The next time I went to the office for my yearly check-up, she hugged me and asked how I was doing.

Now, I want to publicly thank her and her wonderful office staff for being more that just my doctor's office but for really genuinely caring for those they have served.

Enjoy your retirement, Dr. Johnson.

Annette Elcock

Malad

