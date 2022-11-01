Letter: Endorsing Chenele Dixon

We have lived in Twin Falls for 32 years and love the Magic Valley. In order to continue to keep our area strong and provide the future we all desire, we are endorsing Chenele Dixon on November 8th as our State Representative for District 24A.

Chenele is committed to preserve our rights and freedom. She is family oriented. She believes and honors our constitution and the direction we need to pursue in the Great State of Idaho. She has worked tirelessly in her party in furthering our freedom. She knows how to listen and then has the courage to act appropriately.

As a mother she understands the education of our children. What is being taught in our schools is very important to her. She understands and is involved in the local School District and supports appropriate governmental funding. Our children are our future. She is committed to provide support in the education the youth in our area. We have children and grandchildren who have been the recipients of her dedication.

Chenele is someone we trust. She is honest and committed. She will represent the citizens in District 24A very well. This is why we are voting for her on November 8th and encourage you to do the same.

Terry and Judy McCurdy

Twin Falls