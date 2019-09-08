For all of you out there who chose to go to the fair and/or rodeo on Friday night, Aug. 30, instead of to the Elk's dance in Jerome, you really missed out.
Lloyd and his band were at their utmost best. Such wonderful music and entertainment.
I do hope you saw his paintings in the Art Building.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Charlene Loos
Buhl
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.