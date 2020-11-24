 Skip to main content
Letter: Election not secure
I was shocked to see today's Times-News headline (11/13/20) — "Most Secure Election in U.S. History" — It should have read "Least Secure Election in U.S. History." It was the opinion of state and local officials who are highly biased. The AP reiterated the biased headline, and Twin Falls then printed the biased headline. Would it be asking too much of the newspaper to think before posting such a headline? This is supposed to be a conservative state, so if the paper wants people to read unbiased news, they need to print unbiased news. The AP is left of center, and that should be considered when posting their articles.

Darlene Ashley

Twin Falls

