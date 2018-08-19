Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Regarding your editorial on fake news, any elected public figure should expect criticism (comes with the territory). Any elected public figure who is so frightened by criticism or scrutiny, who needs to act like a bully when confronted with questions that are out of his “comfort zone," is not only a coward (three deferments for service in Vietnam) but also an embarrassment to the people who elected him.

Craig Clark

Buhl

