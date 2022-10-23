Letter: Elect Linda Wright Hartgen to the Idaho State Senate

I'm writing to the people of Idaho to Elect Linda Wright Hartgen to the Idaho State Senate. Linda has worked hard the last 4 years for the people of the MV as Id State Representative. Linda believes in a Common Approach to Government: Linda is a Supporter for Pro Life Law Enforcement Pro Business Pro Agriculture 2nd Amendment rights Lower Taxes just to name a few. Linda is a Women of Faith Wife Mother Grandmother and works hard for Idaho, Im proud to call her a fellow Republican and Friend. A Vote for Linda is a Vote for Idaho. Get out and Vote your Vote can make a difference!