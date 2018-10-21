Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I would like to take the opportunity to endorse Linda Wright Hartgen for representative for District 24B. Linda’s vast experience in the court system, as well as her ardent support of the 2nd Amendment, are two of the many reasons I support her.

Linda has left a positive footprint in this community for many years. I have always believed in giving back to your community, and she exemplifies this. Be it serving her faith or as a volunteer on boards and committees, Linda has proven her agenda is not her own, but only to serve others.

Please join me in voting for Linda Wright Hartgen.

Jeff Frost

Twin Falls

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments