I would like to take the opportunity to endorse Linda Wright Hartgen for representative for District 24B. Linda’s vast experience in the court system, as well as her ardent support of the 2nd Amendment, are two of the many reasons I support her.
Linda has left a positive footprint in this community for many years. I have always believed in giving back to your community, and she exemplifies this. Be it serving her faith or as a volunteer on boards and committees, Linda has proven her agenda is not her own, but only to serve others.
Please join me in voting for Linda Wright Hartgen.
Jeff Frost
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.