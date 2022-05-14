Letter: Elect a Governor that will stand for Idaho: Vote Janice McGeachin

We have seen in the past two years of Governor Little's regime: Lock-downs, mask mandates and “social distancing”; businesses deemed “non-essential” shut down, many permanently. Jobs lost, a dramatic increase in homelessness, bankruptcies, domestic violence, child abuse and suicides. Unlawful governmental actions, violations of rights, suspension of parental rights and loss of medical privacy. All supposedly to protect us from a flu like illness that has a 99.7% survival rate. This has really been more about the Global Pharmaceutical Cartels and Big “essential” businesses increasing profits.

If Little is reelected, we can look forward to the implementation of the next phase of this global power-grab, which is to be a complete digital control grid. Just like we saw in Canada, they will be able to shut off your funds should you say or do something they don't like. Just like in China, control of your life will be complete. You will be forced to do as they say, receive any injection they want, refrain from doing or saying anything they don't like, work and live where they decide. They will be able to take your car or home and your children. All freedom will be gone.