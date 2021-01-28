Letter: Elders aren't valued

Elders aren’t valued

What is wrong with Gov. Brad Little and the rest of our politicians in Idaho against the senior population of this state? Apparently they want to use the Covid-19 virus to euthanize a large number of the senior population. Not mandating masks be worn and social distancing is bad enough but, to not put seniors, who have underlying medical issues that, if infected with the virus would most likely die, in the front of those who are chosen first to receive the vaccine, is irresponsible! They are the most at risk to die from the virus and, as such, should be vaccinated first. They are the most apt to infect front line workers. Medical trials have proven that they should receive the vaccine first but, for whatever reason, our Governor thinks politicians are smarter about the pandemic than medical science is. This is extremely poor judgment by Gov. Little. Absolutely irresponsible judgment towards the senior community of this state who are the second most at risk population who should also be receiving the vaccine first. If you survive this pandemic remember this at the next election. If you don’t, I pray your family members will remember it and vote accordingly against this governor who euthanized you for political gain.