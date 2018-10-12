So we are quickly headed for the voting booths to elect leaders in Idaho. Let me beg you to research where these candidates stand as far as education in our state goes.
Right now we rank 50th out of 51 states … 50th out of 51. That means one more space down, and we will be known as the dumbest state in the Union. How did that happen? We ranked 12th when we were relying only on taxpayer money 30 years ago. Since then we have received hundreds of millions of dollars from the lotteries that was supposed to go directly to our education system. We have all that money, and our teachers are being paid lower wages than any of Idaho's surrounding states, and many are having to purchase a lot of their teaching supplies out of their own pockets.
Come on Idaho people, we are better than that. Don't you think it is time for a change? Show your love for our children and for this great state and vote for Paulette Jordan who has two sons in Idaho schools and chose to run for governor because she disliked where our current leaders stand on education.
Paulette's opponent is Brad Little who has served as Lieutenant Governor with Otter for the last 10 years while our education system was going so downhill. He may say he is for education, but his actions over the 10 years paint a much different picture.
I implore you to research this and then get involved with your vote. It counts.
Sue Harr
Buhl
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.