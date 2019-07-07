William F. Buckley Jr. said, “Liberals claim to want to give a hearing to other views but are shocked and offended to discover there are other views.”
An article by Devin Bodkin for IdahoEdNews.org proclaims, “Research highlights the long-running correlation between high poverty rates and low student performance.” That may have been news before the typewriter was invented, but certainly not today. With two sides to the coin, the headline might well have read, “There is a correlation between student performance and poverty.” But like the individuals who choose to prosecute inanimate objects, guns, instead of the source of shootings, trigger fingers, the problem continues to replicate.
The way the problem of education/poverty is being fought reminds me of trying to put out a fire by smothering it with gasoline. Federal and local efforts to provide cradle-to-grave comfort to the unneedy/worthy are continuing to escalate the U.S. as a welfare state, with the working class forced to shoulder the financial responsibility. Showing a McGraw-Hill film on purchasing and bartering to a local group of elementary students led to horror and disbelief as students saw their peers spending money for their school lunch. Why? Because at their school, each student is entitled to free breakfasts and lunches.
Undoubtedly, there are those who could benefit from the program temporarily. But although my dad was illiterate and my family often destitute, he taught me: “It’s better to do without than ever be on the dole.” He was poor, illiterate, unfulfilled and often taken advantage of, but didn’t believe others should have to pay for his condition or mistakes. That’s why he was part of America's Greatest Generation.
“No society ever thrived because it had a large and growing class of parasites living off those who produce.” — Dr. Thomas Sowell
William Cook
Twin Falls
