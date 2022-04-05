 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Early Childhood Education for All

Early childhood education for all

It is time for a world where all children enter school equipped with the skills they need to succeed.

Idaho is one of only four states that does not currently invest in public preschool options. Many families cannot afford or access early learning opportunities for their children. Will Idaho ever invest in its future? Research shows that children who attend a high-quality preschool have improved academic readiness, lower incarceration rates, and higher earnings. For some, this may come as a surprise, but when children attend a high-quality preschool, they build a strong foundation in social, pre-academic, and general life skills that will give them a leg up in school and beyond. Children learn first by playing. If a child’s first introduction to classroom learning is in an overly academic environment, they may fail to develop a strong sense of curiosity and be turned off from school. Preschool provides opportunities for children to learn in ways that interest them, building a positive association with learning. The best preschool helps children develop a drive to learn that they will take with them throughout their time in school. To find out more information and get involved please visit idahoaeyc.org/elc-what-we-do

Janelle Sexton

Twin Falls

