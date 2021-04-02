Letter: Driving Authorization Cards for Undocumented Workers

This year, again, there is a bill before the legislature to grant driving authorization cards to undocumented people in Idaho. Whatever one’s theoretical thoughts about undocumented people or one’s sense of justice and fairness, granting driving privileges to undocumented workers makes practical sense for all of us.

It makes sense for the undocumented people. Those who most need driving authorization cards are those working full time, usually at low paying and physically demanding jobs. To get to work they have to drive. If they are forced to drive without authorization, they are liable to being fined between $150 and $1000 for driving without authorization

Granting such authorization also is important to their employers. The work of unauthorized workers is an essential contribution to the viability of Idaho agriculture. There is no other group ready to take their place. Their employers need to be able to depend on them.

Granting driving authorization cards is to the benefit of all of us. If people have no driver’s license, they have not been tested regarding their knowledge of Idaho traffic law or their ability to drive a vehicle. They are more likely to flee the scene of an accident, because they fear that if they stay, they will be deported.