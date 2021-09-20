Letter: Downtown Twin Falls a pleasant surprise

My family and I recently spent a weekend in Twin Falls while visiting an elderly relative nearby. On Saturday night, we walked to the downtown area and what a pleasant surprise awaited us.

While many smaller cities have downtowns that are often moribund, the scene in Twin Falls was anything but. Lots of people were out walking and enjoying the evening. The restaurants were busy and inviting. We especially liked the way the main street was designed with room for outdoor seating and pedestrians.