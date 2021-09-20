 Skip to main content
Letter: Downtown Twin Falls a pleasant surprise
Letter: Downtown Twin Falls a pleasant surprise

Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

My family and I recently spent a weekend in Twin Falls while visiting an elderly relative nearby. On Saturday night, we walked to the downtown area and what a pleasant surprise awaited us.

While many smaller cities have downtowns that are often moribund, the scene in Twin Falls was anything but. Lots of people were out walking and enjoying the evening. The restaurants were busy and inviting. We especially liked the way the main street was designed with room for outdoor seating and pedestrians.

I live in eastern Washington and wish our downtown could serve as such a magnet for visitors looking for a pleasant evening.

Keep up the good work!

Nancy M. Beebe

Pullman, Washington

