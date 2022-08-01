Letter: Downtown development is destroying integrity and charm of downtown and historic district

Just because a lot of people are moving to Twin Falls doesn't mean we should throw away the careful planning, integrity and charm of our downtown. We need to preserve our historic downtown.

I find it interesting that the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council approved the 85 foot height on the current building being built, going 35 feet over the allowed 50 foot height for downtown buildings. And now there will be 2 additional buildings at 85 feet and a 60 foot parking garage. The garage will have 300 parking spaces for 139 apartments and additional businesses and supposedly 100 spaces for public use. Sounds like a parking nightmare to me. Do we have to give the developer whatever he wants? The city has a comprehensive plan and it should be followed.