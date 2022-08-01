 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Downtown development is destroying integrity and charm of downtown and historic district

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Just because a lot of people are moving to Twin Falls doesn't mean we should throw away the careful planning, integrity and charm of our downtown. We need to preserve our historic downtown.

I find it interesting that the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council approved the 85 foot height on the current building being built, going 35 feet over the allowed 50 foot height for downtown buildings. And now there will be 2 additional buildings at 85 feet and a 60 foot parking garage. The garage will have 300 parking spaces for 139 apartments and additional businesses and supposedly 100 spaces for public use. Sounds like a parking nightmare to me. Do we have to give the developer whatever he wants? The city has a comprehensive plan and it should be followed.

Rosalie Orton

Twin Falls

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Politics is a blood sport

Letter: Politics is a blood sport

Letter: The January 6th hearings are called historic, monumental, and an attempt to destroy democracy. Not so much. Politics are called a blood sport by some, with good reason. Where did it start?

Letter: Give control back to HOA's

Letter: Give control back to HOA's

Letter: In 2015 the Idaho Legislators took power away from HOAs. I’m not against short-term rentals, but they are not a good fit for every neighborhood. We need to get this law away from state power and back into the hands of the local HOAs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News