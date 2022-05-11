Letter: Don't shred our democracy!

For 71 years, I have lived in the Magic Valley and the Treasure Valley. I come from a family of farmers and public servants and hard workers in Idaho. I am disheartened by the intentional underfunding of public schools because it will have a serious negative impact on future generations for all Idahoans. The costs of NOT educating our youth now will only hurt our state in terms of wages not keeping up with the cost of living. We cannot afford to dismantle our children’s future using power and greed. “Don’t shred our democracy!”