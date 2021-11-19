Letter: Don't restrict constitutional rights

In a recent column, Scott McIntosh explained why he thinks that people who commit non-violent felonies like shoplifting a $300 cellphone should forever lose their constitutional rights. Not all of their rights. Just the one he doesn't like.

Because one murderer killed two people, McIntosh believes we should rewrite the our gun laws to restrict rights of the 1.4 million adults in Idaho who didn't murder someone that day. Perhaps he thinks the rest of us are as "unhinged" as that murderer.

Does McIntosh actually believe that the murderer would have open carried a firearm in the mall, in Walmart, or in the Capitol building if prohibited from possessing firearms? Would he have dared police to arrest him while carrying a gun illegally? Believe it or not, most prohibited felons and murderers try to avoid contact with police when illegally carrying firearms.

Yes, we could rewrite our so-called "lax" gun laws to become more like Illinois, the home state of the murderer. Never mind that Illinois's homicide rate is five times higher than Idaho's homicide rate. That's just the small price you have to pay to have strict gun laws.

Don Fleming

Pocatello

