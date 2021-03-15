Letter: Don't make ballot initiatives more difficult

The first Republican president said our government is supposed to by "by the people, for the people." How are ballot initiatives not exactly that? I am confused, appalled, and disappointed by your support of making ballot initiatives more difficult.

While the argument that the current process favors urban voters may have some merit, any initiative placed on the ballot must still obtain approval by the majority of the voters. This is the very definition of representation. Supposedly you are all members of the party of small government and fiscal conservatism. Voting to make ballot initiatives more difficult is hypocritical and foolish as it enacts more regulations on the people and could end up in court due to it potentially violating the state constitution.