Letter: Don't make ballot initiatives more difficult
0 comments

To the Representatives of Idaho with regards to the upcoming vote on making ballot initiatives more difficult I urge you to vote no.

The first Republican president said our government is supposed to by "by the people, for the people." How are ballot initiatives not exactly that? I am confused, appalled, and disappointed by your support of making ballot initiatives more difficult.

While the argument that the current process favors urban voters may have some merit, any initiative placed on the ballot must still obtain approval by the majority of the voters. This is the very definition of representation. Supposedly you are all members of the party of small government and fiscal conservatism. Voting to make ballot initiatives more difficult is hypocritical and foolish as it enacts more regulations on the people and could end up in court due to it potentially violating the state constitution.

Keep the power of the government limited by the people; vote NO on making ballot initiatives more difficult.

Steven Korecki

Twin Falls

