Letter: Don't let Little's bribery influence your vote

Don't let Little's bribery influence your vote. Remember Idaho has one of the most severe anti-abortion laws with an absurdly low corporate tax. If he really cared about the citizens he would have given $750 million to schools (1-12) for improvements and supplies and $550 million to teachers. This would had the added benefit of reducing our property taxes.

If you have noticed Crapo's ridiculous adds which have been proven to be 99% lies, then you realize he is attempting to cover his dementia. For example his latest about the IRS. About 6 months ago he moaned about the IRS being slow in processing returns due to a lack of personnel. Now is rant is too many personnel because he knows they will be able to collect taxes that have been lost. He is also trying to cover his vote of NO on maxing the monthly cost of insulin to $35.00 as medicare does. Did he receive a donation from big Pharma just before the vote?

J.R. Breisch

Twin Falls

