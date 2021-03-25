 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't ignore lawmaker incompetence
Letter: Don't ignore lawmaker incompetence

How "COMPETENT" is our Idaho elected Legislative body in performing their constitutional responsibilities when they blatantly ignore the professional medical opinions throughout the world to contain and reduce the pandemic spread of the Covid-19 virus? As a lifetime citizen of Idaho, I am embarrassed and saddened to have elected these individuals to provide leadership in the affairs of the state of Idaho.

A Legislative Mission: Adopt a system of laws that promote the health, education and well-being of Idaho’s citizens.

It is estimated that over 70% of the Idaho citizens are wearing masks and practicing safe distancing to reduce the spread of this pandemic.

I would suggest that our Legislative members have their salaries and travel expenses suspended during their recess.

It would be appropriate for the city of Boise to charge the Legislative members a misdemeanor for their intentional violation of the City of Boise Emergency Order 20-14.

The Idaho citizens will not ignore this incompetence.

Gary Fay

Twin Falls

