Letter: Don't dishonor our flag

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Don’t dishonor our flag

It is totally disrespectful to dishonor the flag during the playing of the National Anthem. This is because the National Anthem was written when patriot soldiers kept the flag hoisted during the British warships assault on the flag at Fort McHenry during the War of 1812.

To the liberal socialists it is “their way or the highway.” Freedom of expression is not allowed if it does not meet their standards. Quarterback Drew Brees expressed his personal opinion that he would not take a knee because his personal relatives had fought in WWII under our flag to preserve our nation. Because he was not politically correct, he was forced to apologize for honoring our flag.

The following forgotten history will reveal the connection between our flag and the National Anthem.

Our National Anthem, “The Stars Spangled Banner” by Francis Scott Key was penned during the British warships bombardment for 24 hours of Fort McHenry, Baltimore, Maryland. Key witnessed the assault from a British sloop. Key was there to negotiate the release of an American doctor who was held captive.