Letter: Don't dishonor our flag

Don’t dishonor our flag
It is totally disrespectful to dishonor the flag during the playing of the National Anthem. This is because the National Anthem was written when patriot soldiers kept the flag hoisted during the British warships assault on the flag at Fort McHenry during the War of 1812.
To the liberal socialists it is “their way or the highway.” Freedom of expression is not allowed if it does not meet their standards. Quarterback Drew Brees expressed his personal opinion that he would not take a knee because his personal relatives had fought in WWII under our flag to preserve our nation. Because he was not politically correct, he was forced to apologize for honoring our flag.
The following forgotten history will reveal the connection between our flag and the National Anthem.
Our National Anthem, “The Stars Spangled Banner” by Francis Scott Key was penned during the British warships bombardment for 24 hours of Fort McHenry, Baltimore, Maryland. Key witnessed the assault from a British sloop. Key was there to negotiate the release of an American doctor who was held captive.
All British guns were aimed at the large 30 foot by 42 foot Ft. McHenry flag. If they were successful in bringing down the flag, it would have been a British victory. It rained so the large flag was substituted by a 17 X 25 foot flag. However, with the dawn’s early light the large flag was again hoisted over the fort. It was a decisive American victory, but it was a costly victory as many American patriot soldiers were killed hoisting the flag time after time.
We must reverence our United States flag for the liberty and freedom it represents. Disrespecting our flag during the playing of our National Anthem dishonors those courageous men and women who have fought and died to defend it.
A concerned citizen,
Adrian Arp, Ph.D.
