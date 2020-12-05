Letter: Don't cut Medicare reimbursement

Let’s put our political beliefs aside, frontline doctors and healthcare providers are the true heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many go into hospitals every day risking their lives because they are devoted to caring for their patients.

It's dispiriting to hear policymakers at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are proposing to cut the pay of frontline doctors. Starting Jan. 1, doctors will receive lower reimbursements for patients who are covered by Medicare. This was a misguided move before the pandemic, but now it is downright dangerous.

This pay cut puts hospitals in rural Idaho and underserved communities at increased risk of closing. Many rural communities have high numbers of patients covered by Medicare. Cutting Medicare reimbursements will further strain our struggling healthcare system.

Letter: Health board should know better Letter to the editor: Perhaps those who spout these inane ideas will feel shame when they read their foolish remarks in print, and realize how delusional they are.

The American Medical Association and more than 100 organizations representing doctors and hospitals sent a letter warning the Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar about the dangers of CMS’ decision.