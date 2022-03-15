Letter: Don't complain about fuel prices. It's the least we can do for our afflicted neighbors in Ukraine

I hope we don’t hear any whining due to paying more for our fuel. That’s the least we can do for our afflicted neighbors in Ukraine. There are ways we can conserve. Students in Drivers’ Education are taught that “jackrabbit starts” and hard stops waste fuel. Accelerating gently and “feathering” the brakes to stop gradually (non-emergency of course) conserves fuel and is preventative vehicle maintenance. And a question for tailgating young mommies who can’t get along for a few minutes without their “binkie” (cell phone), “What’s wrong with going the speed limit?” As Gomer would say, “That’s all I have to say about that.” Driving within the speed limit is probably good advice for all of us. My motto is not being in a hurry when driving.