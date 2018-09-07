Donald Trump and the party of family values
People say they vote Republican in Idaho because the Republican Party is the party of family values. Is this a joke?
Donald Trump is a liar, a bully, a con man, a sexist and a racist. Hush money was paid to a porn star and a Playboy Bunny to keep quiet about affairs. Trump said at first no affair took place and then he knew nothing about money paid. Both of these statements are obvious lies.
It’s reported that he’s outright lied in over 4,000 of his tweets. He mocked George W. Bush and John McCain while himself receiving four deferments to get out of the military. If someone dares criticize him, he says they have low IQ or are overrated.
He calls women dogs and has stated that if you’re rich and powerful, you can do whatever you want with women. He has degraded blacks and Mexicans. He has hired and surrounded himself with liars and crooks. Birds of a feather flock together.
But of course this is all fake news and left-leaning, except for Republican-sponsored Fox News. He has climbed into the gutter, and the Idaho Republican Party has followed him right in.
I have not heard one word of disapproval from our state legislators or U.S. Senators, James Risch or Mike Crapo. It’s called political survival; the Republican Party and its vote comes before human decency. Same for our U.S. Representatives Simpson and Labrador. All four of you should be embarrassed and ashamed, as should members of the Republican Party.
Trump has the support of white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan and the Idaho Republican Party. Republican Party, this puts you about where you belong. The walls are closing in on Trump, and we will soon see the outcome.
Show us your taxes, Trump. We want to know where your money came from and your dealings with Russia.
Terry Gartner Filer
