I have read and heard of reports about our president's disenchantment with certain senators. He has suggested that they self-deport back to the country they may have immigrated from. He characterized another senator's district as a rat and rodent infested place that no human being would want to live in. Not long ago he castigated John McCain for being captured and held as a prisoner of war. The same war our president effectively dodged from serving in.
Of course, you have heard all of these things and more. Since the early 1980s, his many lawsuits and shady business deals have been widely reported by verifiable sources. A villain by any narrative, and yet he is our president.
Unbelievable as it seems, this American tragedy is being played out before us on reality TV. With each new tweet, our King George III-like president chips away at our country’s nobleness. I contend that we refuse to acquiesce, shrug off, ignore or accept Mr. Trumps behavior, words and actions lest we be accused complicit in the baseness he espouses.
For the sake of decency, let’s change the channel. Speak out and vote against Donald Trump.
Joe Kimbro
Idaho Falls
