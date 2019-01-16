Don’t push your ‘immorals’ on me
Trump supporters, really?
Most of us were unwilling Trump supporters, forced into it by a lackluster GOP that steadfastly refuses to stand by its professed beliefs for fear some high-profile leftist would call them mean-spirited. Trump won because the majority believed he would espouse the values that came to make this country the light of the world.
The left says the border wall is immoral. If so, why does the leftist queen, Nancy Pelosi, have a home surrounded by … a wall? Oh, yeah, “Do as I say and not as I do.”
The left seems to fixate on “immoral” which it’s not and GOP fixates on “illegal entry,” which it is. Before liberalism got such a hold, the word “illegal” had a concrete and unquestionable definition. But with there not being an American Democrat in the Whitehouse since JFK, the “level” playing field sought by the left must tilt 45 degrees in their favor.
And as with so many liberal opinion pieces, you address your fear that Roe vs. Wade will be overturned. Relax. With more helpless Americans being killed in clinics every year than have died from our country’s enemies in the total of our wars since the revolution, your fear is sadly unfounded. I, for one, believe in a woman’s right to choose. That would be the right to choose to keep her pants up until she is prepared, through honorable commitment, to share that procreative power with a husband for tightening the marriage bond or creating a family, as opposed to being the gateway to transient sexual gratification.
People have asked, “What gives you the right to thrust your morals on me?” I answer: “The same right you have had to thrust your immorals on me, my family and my country these last 60 years.”
William Denham
Twin Falls
