Letter: Don't make life harder for trans youth

When my son came out a little over six years ago, I floundered about where to turn. Like so many Idaho parents (and, likely, many of our Republican legislators), I didn't know anyone from the LGBTQ community. I was a devout member of the LDS church and homeschooled my kids, so my information was limited to what my church had to say about it, which was not particularly helpful.
When my son told me he was gay, I hugged him, and told him I loved him. I said that despite my lack of information about this, we'd figure it out together. And we did. Sadly, that meant he left Idaho for college. He struggles with his desire to move back near family and the lack of statewide non-discrimination protections for gay and transgender people in the state's Human Rights Act.
You have free articles remaining.
I share my story because I can only imagine how the parents of trans youth in Idaho feel right now, in light of three horrible, discriminatory bills being considered by our Legislature. With HB 500, the one that would ban trans girls from playing sports from middle school through college, I'm at an utter loss. I know many moms of trans teens through an online LGBTQ parent group I serve called Mama Dragons. None of their kids would dare to even play sports, for fear of bullying and getting beat up. Most trans kids in Idaho can't even get medical care, and they feel targeted. This bill, as well as the ban of gender-affirming care (HB 465) will only make their already difficult lives harder.
Please join me in contacting Idaho's House Speaker Scott Bedke at 208-332-1000 and Governor Little at 208-334-4199 to kill these unnecessary, discriminatory bills.
Jen Blair
Twin Falls