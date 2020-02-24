Letter: Don't make life harder for trans youth

When my son came out a little over six years ago, I floundered about where to turn. Like so many Idaho parents (and, likely, many of our Republican legislators), I didn't know anyone from the LGBTQ community. I was a devout member of the LDS church and homeschooled my kids, so my information was limited to what my church had to say about it, which was not particularly helpful.

When my son told me he was gay, I hugged him, and told him I loved him. I said that despite my lack of information about this, we'd figure it out together. And we did. Sadly, that meant he left Idaho for college. He struggles with his desire to move back near family and the lack of statewide non-discrimination protections for gay and transgender people in the state's Human Rights Act.

